Live Newsvine 3.0 User Support and Discussion! Thursday, February 7th, 8:00am - 8:00pm CST

New Newsvine has a launch date of February 7th, 2013. The Photographers nation meets weekly on GoToMeeting (GTM) and found that the technology was extremely useful during the beta testing process. The screen-sharing allowed us to quickly resolve issues, verify/report bugs and answer attendee questions. It also created an efficient forum to vent and discuss the new platform, as well as allowing us to better coordinate efforts to reorganize our nations. Since GTM proved extremely helpful to users during the beta testing stage, Photographers would like to extend the same support to the greater Newsvine community to help ease the transition.

Our lovely Guide rottlady and I will primarily offer support. We'll be available for 12 hours, 8:00am - 8:00pm Central Standard Time.

If you're not familiar with GTM, it is online meeting software that allows voice/text chat and the ability to share screens. It is quite easy to use, doesn't require a download and the visuals allow for extremely effective troubleshooting. We're willing to pay for it for a reason. A headset is recommended but not required. If you prefer to stick with the chat room, that is perfectly fine, we'll be watching for those comments and questions.

However, there are a couple caveats:

NVP's GTM license only supports 25 attendees at a time.

NVP cannot afford to pay for toll charges; there will be no option to call in by phone. Citrix has, however, developed an Android app.

Joining the Meeting & Using GTM



To join the support session, click the following link during the open hours: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/join/224950590

The following video is a brief tutorial on how to use GoToMeeting:

First time attendee video guide to help you through your first gotomeeting. Watch on YouTube

Written instructions for joining the meeting are located in this article.

Donate to Newsvine Photographers

GoToMeeting is not a free service and Photographers is dependent on donations to renew their license. All donations will be used towards the purchase of another year of meeting software and are greatly appreciated. See this article for further details on making a donation.



