It's Time for the Summertime Scavenger Hunt!

Welcome to photopigs' Summertime scavenger hunt! Pick five, and only five, different items from the list below.

Please include the tags 'photo-challenge' and 'scavenger-hunt' in all entries.

It's also helpful to link your entry in the comments on this article.

big fluffy clouds

lawn chairs

beach umbrella

boat in the water

drinking fountain

lush green grass

car with the top down

something from the 90s

shelf of books

dandelions

something for sale

red bucket

swimming pool

message in a bottle

flock of seagulls

Happy scavenging!