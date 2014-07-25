Newsvine

It's Time for the Summertime Scavenger Hunt!

By Ben Josephs
Fri Jul 25, 2014 8:00 AM
Welcome to photopigs' Summertime scavenger hunt! Pick five, and only five, different items from the list below.

Please include the tags 'photo-challenge' and 'scavenger-hunt' in all entries.

It's also helpful to link your entry in the comments on this article.

  • big fluffy clouds
  • lawn chairs
  • beach umbrella
  • boat in the water
  • drinking fountain
  • lush green grass
  • car with the top down
  • something from the 90s
  • shelf of books
  • dandelions
  • something for sale
  • red bucket
  • swimming pool
  • message in a bottle
  • flock of seagulls

Happy scavenging!

