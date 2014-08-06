The controversy surrounding the monkey selfies above, which were taken by an endangered crested black macaque using photographer David Slater‘s equipment, is heating up once again as Wikipedia parent Wikimedia refuses to remove the photo from its commons library, claiming that it is the monkey who owns the copyright.
Wikimedia Stands Up for Monkey Photographer Rights, Refuses to Take Down Monkey Selfie
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 6, 2014 10:33 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment