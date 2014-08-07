evilgenius writes:

#13.1

I'm wondering if there might be any interest in a photopigs meet in Minneapolis at some future date?

If there were enough interest, an event in Minneapolis could be organized. Date TBD.

A photo walk tour of downtown Minneapolis would be mandatory. Let's definitely skip the Mall of Hysteria and instead visit the more photogenic fancy 'outdoor' mall downtown for some street photography. East Downtown has suddenly started a significant transition with construction of a few buildings, including a stadium (see the site of Super Bowl 2018 before it's completed), and others are set for destruction. Visiting the historic waterfront and walking across the Stonearch bridge will provide excellent views of downtown and the former flour mill industry that was once the city's glory. The Guthrie Theater has a viewing deck with an amazing look at the waterfront and one of the studio lobbies provides an amber view.

Then we can gather at a rented location with our laptops and/or storage devices to present our latest photography offerings and/or images from the day. GoToMeeting would be utilized to share the presentations and allow people to attend the event remotely (but that's limited to 25 attendees at a time).

Then we'll talk photopigs ... then socialize with drinks from a paid bar (no BYOB) ... maybe. :-P

The suggestion would be to hold the event on a Friday so that you could spend the weekend exploring Minneapolis on your own. I would be happy to assist with finding accommodations, other local exploration suggestions, dining recommendations and transportation information.

A http://www.gofundme.com/ would be used to fund the event. The more funds raised, of course, the better the event, the more people we can get there. If there are not enough funds, the event will be cancelled and refunds issued.