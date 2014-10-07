As beneficial as the more automated style of photography can be at times, nothing quite compares to the control and connection you feel when shooting fully manual. This, however, is not always an easy task… especially when just starting out.
Enter a handy, incredibly detailed little infographic that will make sure you or your beginner photography friends can find their way around no problem.
The Manual Photographer's Cheat Sheet: A Comprehensive Infographic for Beginners
Tue Oct 7, 2014
