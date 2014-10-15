When you're trying to give good feedback, you can often negate your efforts by adding a "but" after a positive statement. By using "and" instead, you can avoid someone getting defensive or vulnerable.
Bill Gross, the founder and CEO of Idealab, explains that learning how to give good feedback takes hard work on his LinkedIn blog. Use of the word "but" is an easy first step you can take:
Give Better Feedback by Using "And" Instead of "But"
