rottlady's Favorite Things

Remember what we did when rottlady got her gallbladder surgery in 2011 to wish her a get well soon? We have lost our bigmomma. Because it's not exactly flower season (it feels like February in Minnesota today), let's remember her with her favorite things.

Sunsets. Flowers. Rottweilers. Horses. Springfield. You get the picture.

-----

The "rules" state only ONE photo in an article needs to be of your own. If you want to include freaking rottweiler photograph in your article, go find one then put it in the freaking article! (Just make sure it's a legal one! Public domain or creative commons.)

Tag: rottladys-favorite-things