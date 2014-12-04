Safe Area Gorzde: etva Rememberance

Gorazde is pronounced like GORE RAHDG.

I had bought etva this book because she had helped somewhere in Bosnia during the war years. I generally read books before gifting them and this graphic novel is a fine work of journalism and art but these travesties were depicted quite graphically. I don't at all want to be reminded of what happened in these pages .. so I decided against sending it to her. She meticulously worked on restoring the photographs she took from this time period. Doing that and also presenting them to us at GTM was probably enough reminder of those atrocities.

This speaks highly to her character. She altruistically helped by doing everything she was capable, no matter the volatility of the environment; she is a true humanitarian. For photopigs, she did much to enable and guide its community to success and meaningfulness. Like the book, the community looked toward etva for a safe area. The white cover shines against the pitch blackness of the desk surface.

Tonight we will toast and celebrate your honor but many tears will drop into our glasses.