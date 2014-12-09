Newsvine

Ben Josephs

 

About If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right. Articles: 463 Seeds: 383 Comments: 11083 Since: Jan 2007

Post-Processing Technique: Beggar Isolation

Current Status: Published (4)
By Ben Josephs
Tue Dec 9, 2014 8:00 AM
    Discuss:

    I am going to pick one photo every week (okay let's not set the bar too high - most weeks) and do my best to describe the how I did that. This activity will be done on Tuesdays because it is technique-based. Like the idea, create your own on Tuesday!

    Article Photo

    This is my starting image. I've been spending the last two weeks photographing people in the Minneapolis skyway system. A lot of these images are shot from the hip so they are crooked or not close enough or any other number of problems.

    I am using Lightroom 4 and taking a minimalistic approach.

    Article Photo

    I don't normally crop this heavily but since the people in the image are so far away it's justified. The image is already too far gone. I place the beggar to the extreme left and make sure to include the two pedestrians in the image, placing them to the extreme right, to emphasize the beggar's isolation.

    Auto levels does a pretty good job here but the blacks were bumped up just a bit (personal preference). The lighting in this skyway isn't the greatest on a dreary morning so I lighten the shadows by quite a bit.

    Article Photo

     

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor