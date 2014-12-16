Post-Processing #2: Under-Exposed Shots Are Okay

What did I do to get this [absolutely fantastic!*] shot of me taking this selfie reflection in the glass with my cool inconspicuous camera that very few people notice in my snazzy new jacket while I'm walking fast through the skyway on my way to work which I'm very late indeed to get to on time now that I'm doing this photography stuffs on the way?

The severe crop was the only thing done to this image. I like the underexposed look with the dark elements of the frame (the black clothing) because it adds a sense of mystery: who is that guy with the camera? where is he going? is he following that guy? where the hell are they?

It's probably not art studio worthy but it's an acceptable work. I'm just an amateur, not well-learned or experienced, after all, so getting myself out there at all and subjecting myself to torturous failure for the sake of learning is an achievement worthy of my time and energy despite knowing I won't be setting any records for most expensive photograph sold or fulfilling a lifelong dream to set such a record with my fantastic art.

*This is, of course , subject to interpretation and my mood.