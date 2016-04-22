It was a struggle to get through the crowd at the Remembering Prince event. I took advantage of a path cleared for paramedics but then became literally trapped until the conclusion of Purple Rain. There were so many people packed into the street that it was closer than shoulder-to-shoulder at times. There was no way to move unless you wanted to crowd surf. I actually ended up getting fairly close to the stage but still couldn't see anything over the heads and cell phones.
What it was like at the Remembering Prince block party at First Avenue last night
Fri Apr 22, 2016 10:50 AM