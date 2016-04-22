Newsvine

Ben Josephs

 

About If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right. Articles: 463 Seeds: 383 Comments: 11083 Since: Jan 2007

What it was like at the Remembering Prince block party at First Avenue last night

Current Status: Published (4)
By Ben Josephs
Fri Apr 22, 2016 10:50 AM
Discuss:

It was a struggle to get through the crowd at the Remembering Prince event. I took advantage of a path cleared for paramedics but then became literally trapped until the conclusion of Purple Rain. There were so many people packed into the street that it was closer than shoulder-to-shoulder at times. There was no way to move unless you wanted to crowd surf. I actually ended up getting fairly close to the stage but still couldn't see anything over the heads and cell phones.

Article Photo

In the midst of the crowd during the last set. Lizzo sings 'The Beautiful Ones' and the performers end with 'Purple Rain'.

Article Photo

The crowd disperses when the event ends. There are cell phone cameras everywhere. An all-night dance party continues inside First Avenue and lasts until 7:00 am.

Article Photo

There are light displays of purple and signs everywhere in the city. The 35W bridge, IDS, Target HQ, Guthrie Theatre, Mayo Center are only a few examples of high profile downtown Minneapolis structures lit in purple. The combination with the gloomy weather made the sky seem purple too.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor